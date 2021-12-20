Three illegal miners arrested at Sekyere, equipment decommissioned

The government is clamping down on the activities of illegal miners

Three suspected illegal miners including an 18-year old woman have been arrested at Sekyere-Boase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

Some items found at the site including four Changfan machines and one toolbox, were also confiscated.



The operation on Sunday, December 19, 2021, which was undertaken by the Delta task force, which is part of the anti-galamsey Operation Halt II, was initiated this year to clamp down on illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey.’



The woman was identified as one Doris Abena from Tamale with the identities of the other arrested miners yet to be established.

The anti-galamsey fight has seen a revival under the leadership of Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



The Ministry has been consistent with its message that it will not renege on its resolve to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country.



It warned that it will continue to wage war against illegal mining activities and protect Ghana’s forest and natural resources while promoting responsible mining at all levels.