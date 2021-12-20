Three illegal miners arrested at Sekyere, equipment decommissioned

Changfan machines and one tool box were confiscated

Source: GNA

Three suspected illegal miners, including an 18-year old female, have been arrested at Sekyere-Boase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

Changfan machines and one tool box were some of the items found and confiscated by the taskforce.



The operation, which was undertaken on Sunday, December 19, by the Delta Taskforce, forms part of the anti-galamsey effort, dubbed: "Operation Halt II", initiated earlier this year to stop illegal mining.



The woman was identified as Doris Abena from Tamale while the identities of the two others are yet to be established.

The anti-galamsey fight has witnessed massive rejuvenation under Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor’s leadership, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



The Ministry has been consistent with its message of commitment to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country.



It warned that it will continue to wage war against the menace and protect Ghana’s forest and natural resources while promoting responsible mining at all levels.