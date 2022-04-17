Three in Police custody for murder, possession of fake currency

Three men arrested for murder and possession of fake currencies

Three persons are in the grips of the Ghana Police Service for murder and possession of fake currency.

According to a Police sitrep sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the arrest was made upon intelligence picked by the Police Adjen Kotoku District Police Command led by Superintendent Mr Benjamin Dokurugu.



The three include Seidu Samyaley- 28, Samuel Yormekpe-42 and Nicholas Atsidokpo Kade- 40.



The Police are said to have picked up intelligence to the effect that a male adult believed to have fallen victim to a suspected fake money doubling syndicate has been murdered and covered with a strip of sand at a location near AdjenKotoku onion Market.



Based on the Intel, the Kotoku Police quickly mobilised and raided the scene at a gated plot of land that has two single rooms built on it and roofed.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Police arrested three suspects including Seidu Samyaley- 28, Samuel Yormekpe-42 and Nicholas Atsidokpo Kade- 40 who were about to bolt in a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GW 3409-19.



A search conducted on the property led to the retrieval of 8 large metallic boxes and 15 small metallic boxes containing fake GHC 200,100, 50 notes and 100 USA dollars notes wrapped together with white papers in bundles.



The team extended enquiries to the back of the two rooms and found a trip of heaped sand and based on suspicion a payloader machine was engaged to relocate the heaped sand for investigations. However, in the course of relocating the sand for investigative purposes, the lifeless body of a male adult believed to be in his forties was exhumed.



The three suspects have been taken to the Regional Headquarters for investigations while the retrieved exhibits together with the Toyota Corolla vehicle are in the custody of Kotoku Police to be sent to Regional Headquarters