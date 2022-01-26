Three-member Zambian delegation in town to study Ghana's Parliament

A session of Parliament | File photo

Source: GNA

A three-member delegation from the National Assembly of Zambia is in Ghana for a five-day study visit of Ghana's Parliament.

The delegation, led by Madam Princess Kasune, Deputy Government Chief Whip, National Assembly of Zambia, is accompanied by Mrs. Cynthia Nkyeraa, a Senior and National Relations Assistant and a Principal Clerk.



The visit is intended to deepen the relations between Ghana's Parliament and Zambia's Legislature.



Mr. Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, in his opening address for the House on Tuesday in the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, introduced and welcomed the delegation.



He called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their study trip worthwhile.

Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday after the legislators took a break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.



The Second Session of the Eighth Parliament will see the passage of bills and agreements, including the contentious Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill.



Parliament was compelled to adjourn its sitting to January 25, 2022, without passing the controversial 1.75 per cent E- Levy.



The Bill was brought after the House reconvened on December 21, 2021, following the abrupt suspension of sittings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr. Andrews Asiamah, after a scuffle during the voting on the levy.