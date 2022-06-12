Three men, two women: Kennedy Agyapong’s potential partners for Election 2024

Alan Kyerematen, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Bawumia

Kennedy Agyapong’s declaration of his intentions to battle favourites, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen is one that elicited some shocking reactions as the Assin Central MP has always given indications of not just bowing out of parliament but bowing of politics.

His decision to contest has thrown the otherwise two-horse race of the New Patriotic Party wide open with delegates now having to re-work their minds on who they will be voting for.



Aided by accumulated wealth and enigmatic popularity, Kennedy Agyapong is not just going to give Alan and Bawumia a strong contest, but is also a likely winner for the flagbearer role of the party.



So, in the event that Kennedy Agyapong wins the NPP primaries, who are the likely candidates to be his running mate for the position?



Samuel Abu Jinapor



The Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency has a great relationship with Kennedy Agyapong and will also fill the question of who partners him from the north.



Within the NPP, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister is deemed to be a bright spot from the northern side of the country and could one day ascend to the throne of presidency.

From Deputy Chief of Staff to Lands Minister, Abu Jinapor has garnered enough experience for the role.



Also, as lawyer, Abu Jinapor will reflect the legal side of a Kennedy Agyapong presidency.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia



The 2023 Presidential Primaries of the NPP will be crucial because it presents the party a chance to dead the narrative that the party is reserved for persons from certain parts of the country.



Already, whisperings from the camp of the Vice President indicate that he is set and ready to battle for the flagbearer slot of the party as he believes it is his time.



With Ken, coming in, Bawumia’s road to victory has become more challenging but if you cannot be first, why not settle for second.

The Vice President could reach an agreement with Kennedy Agyapong and become his Veep if Ken beats him at the primaries.



With Bawumia, Ken has the right man to draw votes from the Northern Regions and the Muslims communities dotted around the country.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh



Kennedy Agyapong has a strong appeal in the Ashanti Region which may inform his decision not to pick a someone from Kumasi but if there is an opportunity to cement his victory in the region why not go for the medical doctor who is also a royal.



The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South is said to be undergoing grooming to eventually become president and becoming a vice president candidate under Kennedy Agyapong will enhance his chances.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Prior to the 2020 elections, rumours surfaced that Ursula Owusu was being groomed to replace Dr Bawumia when he moves up the ladder as the leader of the New Patriotic Party.



The Minister for Communications is rising steadily within the party and there are predictions that she could be the first female presidential candidate from the two major political parties in the country.



Aside the gender card, Ursula who is from the Eastern Region and grew up in the Greater Accra Region is seen as one who could help tilt the scale in the NPP’s favour.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a three-time member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and a lawyer of high repute.



Hajia Alima Mahama



Hajia Alima Mahama brings the Tripathi benefits of gender, Muslim and Northerner. Currently, Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima has tonnes of experience and will appeal greatly to the above named demographic.

With Kennedy Agyapong being more of a firebrand, the former Member of Parliament for Nalerigu Gambaga will bring her calming influence and the two could form a great duo.



Hajia Alima has also gone through the mill, from MP to Minister and now to a diplomat.