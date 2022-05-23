0
Menu
News

Three new shooting incidents recorded in Bawku

Zongo Peeps The incidents took place at Sabon Zongo, Kariamo animal market and one other place

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Three shooting incidents took place in three different suburbs of Bawku in the Upper East Region on Sunday, 22 May 2022.

This was disclosed by the Upper East Regional Police Command.

The incidents took place at Sabon Zongo, Kariamo animal market, and one other place.

According to the Police, they heard gunshots in the three suburbs and went to the affected communities, where they were able to restore calm.

There were no casualties.

A team of regional security from the Upper East Regional Police command has since proceeded to the area.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
NPP's Charles Owusu's name pops up in Sir John's last Will
NPP's Charles Owusu's name pops up in Sir John's last Will
Nkoranza MP exploiting tensions for political gains – Nkoranza Youth Association