Three persons convicted for spilling concrete on public road

A driver and two supervisors who were arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, for spilling concrete at Abavana Junction along the Pigfarm-Circle stretch in Accra, were put before the court on, Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The three accused were convicted to pay fines of various amounts.



The first accused, Tahiru Faisal who is the driver of a Ford Concrete Pump Truck with registration number GN 8042- 20 convicted to pay a fine of GHS2400.



The second accused, Emmanuel Sogah-Burns who is the Engineer/Supervisor of Sobtech Engineering Consultancy was also convicted to pay a fine of GHS600.

The third accused, Stephen Donkor who is the operator was also convicted to pay a fine of GHS600.



The Police have advised motorists to abide by the road safety regulations at all times cautioning that anybody found culpable will be prosecuted.