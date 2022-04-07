0
Three persons in Police grip for possession of narcotics and ammunition at Teanoba

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Special Search Operation led by the North East Regional Police Command has led to the arrest of three persons for possession of Narcotic drugs and Ammunition at Teanoba, a community at Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipality.

Two of the suspects, Kolgu Dawuda, 45 and Mohammed Bugri, 31, were arrested for possession of 21 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The third suspect, Yidana Mohammed, 65, was arrested for possession of a foreign manufactured single barrel gun and two BB cartridges. The three suspects will be put before Court.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command is assuring the public of commitment and readiness to fight crime and related acts in the region. The Command is therefore calling for the cooperation and support of the Communities.

