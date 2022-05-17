Three persons in police custody in an attempt to murder a 14-year- old boy

Wundowa Ben

Correspondence from North-East Region

Three persons after a court judgment in Nalerigu presided by His Worship Simon Kofi Bediako on 16/05/2022 have been remanded into police custody and to reappear in court on 30/05/2022 in an attempt to murder a 14-year-old boy, Wundowa Ben.



The suspects are, Salifu Ibrahim, 39, a teacher at Nalerigu Senior High School,



Inusah Mohammed, 27, a farmer, and Inusah Wadudu,18 also a farmer all from Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The prime suspect, Salifu Ibrahim had accused the victim, Window Ben of stealing a bicycle at a time he (the boy) was searching for scraps to have sold to his buyers, but his bicycle which did not have a carrier to carry scraps that he saw in abundance, he resorted to taking a bicycle with a carrier that belongs to a relative of his.



Salifu Ibrahim upon seeing the boy with the bicycle had accused him of stealing it and went after him with the other two suspects who aided and tied the boy's arms and legs with tyre tubes in between two empty plastic barrels and started beating him up.

On 05/04/2022, the suspects were arrested by the Police who admitted to beating and hanging him on a wooden structure they created in between the two drums.



Police investigations revealed that the prime suspect, Salifu Ibrahim brought out a liquid substance in a container believed to be acid and poured them on the victim's tied arms and legs, and dumped him in a nearby bush.



The boy, Wundowa Ben was rushed to the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre where one of his hands and legs were amputated due to the effect of the acid meted out on him.



The prime suspect Salifu Ibrahim has been charged with attempted murder while the others have been charged with abetment of crime.



The boy is presently battling for his life at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.