Three persons perish in gory accident in Nzema East

Correspondence from Western region

Three persons have reportedly perished in a gory accident at Ankyernin near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The sad incident occurred around 5:00 am on Thursday, September 23, 2021, where a KIA truck with registration number WT 591-20 with 5 people on board and loaded with goods heading towards Axim from Sefwi Bekwai collided with an articulator truck with a foreign number plate AF 9761 and Z6640 which was parked on the Ankyernyin stretch of the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo Highway.



The KIA truck has been damaged beyond recognition.



One passenger, Madam Vivian Wilson alias Maame Nkrumah, who survived the accident narrated the unfortunate incident to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent.



According to her, three market women, a driver, and his 'mate' were on board the KIA truck from Sefwi Bekwai to Axim.

Two of the deceased are identified as Sister Akua Attah, Sister Hannah all from Apewosika, a suburb of Axim but the names of the driver and the mate (who is also deceased) are yet to be identified.



According to reports gathered by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, two of the deceased come from Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



It is unclear whether the driver of the KIA truck was overspeeding or dozing off at the time the incident occurred.



Moreover, some residents of Ankyernyin have commended the Axim Police for arriving at the scene on time to convey the surviving passengers to the hospital for medical treatment.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital morgue for preservation.