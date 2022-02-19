Three players to be called up by Otto Addo for Nigeria test

Jeffrey Schlupp, Alfred Duncan and Kingsley Sarfo are expected to be called up

Stop gap Black Stars trainer Otto Addo is set to freshen up the squad that will face Nigeria in the two legged 2022 World Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria with some fresh faces.

The Borussia Dortmund Assistant coach is set to hand call ups to three players who have been exiled from the Black Stars for varied reasons.



Ghana will face perennial rivals Nigeria in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier that will determine the country that qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo who replaced his former boss Milovan Rajevac after the disastrous AFCON campaign has been handed the arduous task of helping Ghana reach a fourth World Cup.



The like of Alfred Duncan, Jeffrey Schlupp and Kingsley Sarfo are reportedly on the radar of the former Ghana defender for the Nigeria clash.

Alfred Duncan has been an ever present for Fiorentina having made 20 appearances and scoring a goal whiles Jeffrey Schlupp's Crystal Palace career has been a start stop with injuries limiting him.



Kingsley Sarfo has rediscovered his love for football in Cyprus with Apoel Nicosia on loan from Appolon Nicosia.



Ghana will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 24th March 2022 before playing Nigeria three days later.