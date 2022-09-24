Three reasons I questioned Bawumia on the economy – Ken Agyapong’s ex-employee explains

Justice Kweku Annan

Justice Kweku Annan, a former employee of NET2 TV, has defended his questioning of Vice President Mahamudu Bawunia over the recent economic downturn.

Kweku Annan, who was host of political talkshow ‘The SEAT SHOW’ was fired for purportedly insulting the Vice President in one of his broadcasts. He has flatly denied the allegation which was first published by CEO of the station and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



In an interview with KSM, which aired on Pan African TV on Friday, September 23, Annan defended his decision to question Bawumia citing how the Veep had previously tackled John Mahama while he was in opposition.



He outlined three reasons for demanding answers from Bawumia: “The Vice President is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team of this government, he is an economist and three, he is also the Vice President.

“So, I can even say that Mahama is not his peer because he is a political technocrat but Bawumia is a groomed economist so if you are the chairman of the EMT, you know the in and out, the endocrine, the leaps and bounds of everything as far as the economy is concerned. You know how to play the game,” he stressed.



He continued that if Bawumia sat back and refuesed take charge and allowed others to run down the economy, mentioning specifically the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the only fitting adjective was to say, “they have failed.”