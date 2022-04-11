Three remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

The three accused have all pleaded not guilty

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded three men into prison custody for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl at Abura Edumfa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The three, John Amoah 28, Frederick Nyarko 42, and John Ofori 45, all pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur has adjourned sitting to Thursday, April 21.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong Serwaah, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the GNA that the girl was defiled by the three men on separate occasions between Sunday, March 20 and Monday, April 04.



She said, the victim’s mother reported the matter to the Police and the accused persons were arrested and first arraigned before the Abura Dunkwa district court.



The girl was treated at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.

Efforts, she said were underway to arrest one other suspect whose name was given as Kojo to assist in Police Investigations.



She urged anyone who had information on the culprit who is on the run, to quickly reach the police or call toll free number 18555.



DSP Oppong assured that the Police Command remained apt to its resolve of protecting lives and property.