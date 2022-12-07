0
Three remanded over robbery and gold scam

Accused Two of the accused persons in police custody

Wed, 7 Dec 2022

Three suspects who are on trial for robbery and gold scam have been remanded into police custody.

The accused persons were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, and possession of a firearm without a permit among other offenses.

The accused include; George Essandor Akron, owner of SSL Gold refinery, Kelvin Prince Boakye alias Don King, and Joy Kwame Genu alias George ABC.

Following a police investigation into a gold scam and robbery incident that happened in Accra on November 8, 2022, the first accused person, Boakye, was detained on November 18, 2022, according to a statement issued by the police.

In a statement posted by the Ghana Police Service on Twitter, items retrieved from the suspects include one (1) unlicensed Bruni pistol with three (3) live 9mm ammunition, two (2) bulletproof vests, one (1) ballistic helmet, and two stunt guns among others.

Accused Kelvin Prince Boakye was put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 on November 24, 2022, and was remanded into police custody to reappear on December 13, 2022.

The other two accused persons, joy Kwame Genu and Geroge Essandor Akron were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court 10 on December 5, 2022 and were also remanded into police custody to reappear on December 20, 2022.



