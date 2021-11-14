Three shot dead, six injured after robbers engaged miners in gun battle

Police suspect some of the mine workers are informants to the robbers

Three people have been shot dead while six others are in critical condition after armed robbers attacked and exchanged fire with Small scale miners who were returning from their mining site at Adaboi in Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.

The three people who were killed were part of the workers on the site.



Information gathered by Yaw Boagyan revealed that this is not the first time such a robbery incident has happened in the area.



Speaking in an Interview the Upper Denkyira West District Police Commander, ASP Ernest Agyakum said the incident happened around 8 pm Friday, November 12th when two persons were killed on the spot including an Okada rider while the other one died at the hospital.

The three bodies have been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin government hospital morgue waiting for autopsy while the police have also begun an investigation in the matter.



According to the police, they suspect some of the miners are informants to the armed robbers.