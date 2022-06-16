Three soldiers, one other arrested for robbery

An accomplice to the crime, Malik, confessed to the crime during interrogation

The Police have arrested three military personnel and one other accomplice in connection with a robbery incident at Nsakina near Amasaman on June 4, 2022.

The suspects, № 208183 G/CPL. Yinsabilik Gabriel, № 280252 G/L/CP Elikem Adams, № 209016 L/CPL. Asiedu Stanley and Malik, their accomplice, were arrested following a Police investigation into the robbery.



The Police report indicates that the four suspects scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of 8 different mobile phones and forcibly made them transfer an amount of Eight Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 850.00) to a registered MTN No bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.



Preliminary investigation led to the identification of the three Military personnel who were arrested by the Military Police and handed over to the Amasaman District CID.

The three Military suspects have since been cautioned and released to the Military Police to be reported periodically while the investigation continues.



Meanwhile, their accomplice, Malik, confessed to the crime during interrogation.