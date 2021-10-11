Three still missing after canoe sinks in Offin River

The two dead bodies identified as Holy and Atom are believed to be aged 26 and 27 respectively

Two dead bodies have been retrieved but three are still unaccounted for after a canoe capsized on the Offin River at Achiase in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The gory incident happened Friday after some residents who were trying to cross the river got trapped.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Monday, October 11, newly sworn-in District Chief Executive (DCE) Isaac Marfo explained that a rescue mission has been deployed by the District Security Council (DISEC) to retrieve the remaining bodies.



“We are aware five persons were trapped earlier. We have been able to retrieve two but we are not giving up. The search continues till the last body is found.”



The two dead bodies identified as Holy and Atom are believed to be aged 26 and 27 respectively.

The community has since been thrown into a state of grief as family members and residents mourn the departed souls.



Basically a farming community, Achiase has most of its lands and properties on another side of the river, hence crossing the Offin to access their livelihood has been an old practice.



Residents say the river in recent days has overflown its banks following a perennial downpour.



Residents want improved canoes and life jackets to ensure safe passage on the river to avoid recurring such incidents.