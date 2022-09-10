Three students of University of Education perish in accident in Eastern Region

The coaster bus was desrtroyed due to the accident

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Three students of the University of Education at Winneba in the Central Region have been confirmed dead in an accident at Apirede near Adukrom in the Okere District of the Eastern Region on Friday.



They were among an unspecified number of students of the Department of Early Childhood Development who were heading on an educational trip in three buses to Mountain Afadja in the Volta Region.



The coaster bus with registration number, GN 9746-16 with 36 students on board according to eyewitnesses, failed its brakes before somersaulting severally and landing in a nearby bush on its roof, leaving the wheels upwards.



The victims, most of whom sustained severe injuries, were rescued by colleague students and lecturers in the other buses together with members of nearby communities before being conveyed in ambulances and taxis to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in Somanya.



One of the students, a female died on arrival at the facility while another, also a female, died minutes later while receiving treatment at the hospital with the third passing on at the Teteh-Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong while being referred together with five others from the Yilo Krobo Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Berlinda Kafui, a Health Service Administrator at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital told GhanaWeb that 28 of the victims were still receiving treatment at the facility. “About seven to eight this morning, there was an accident on the Somanya-Apirede road involving some students of the University of Education, Winneba. We have 36 being sent to the hospital, of the 36, six were in critical condition so they were referred to the regional hospital (Eastern) in Koforidua then the others were managed here. Currently, 28 are on admission,” she said.



The Health Service Administrator confirmed that three of the students including two females and a male died as a result of injuries they sustained during the crash. She said, “Of the number, one died on arrival, and then in the course of resuscitating, we lost another one and I’ve also been informed that of the six that were referred, the condition of one deteriorated on their route to Koforidua so they had to go to a sister facility and unfortunately, he too did not survive.”



An eyewitness, Ostin Ofori Addo in an interview with GhanaWeb, said the driver reportedly failed his brakes while descending the road along the mountainous enclave with the driver losing control, resulting in the vehicle crashing and somersaulting several times in the process.



“The driver reportedly failed his brakes and he was the last vehicle. They were in a convoy of three buses heading towards Mountain Afadjato and upon reaching Apirede and while descending the road, he failed his brakes he wanted to avoid crashing into the other two ahead of him and so wanted to by-pass them, unknown to him, there was a sharp curve and the vehicle somersaulted.”



The bodies of the deceased students have been deposited at the mortuaries of the Yilo Krobo District and Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospitals for preservation and autopsy.