Three suspected sakawa boys loot grave, cuts off left hand of a buried man

File photo of a cemetary

Three young men are currently on the run after they were caught looting a grave in a cemetery located at Mempasem in Ejura of the Ashanti Region.

The three are alleged ‘sakawa boys’ (money ritualists) who went to the cemetery to loot a grave for ritual purposes.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Kwabena Adjei Adomarakwa disclosed that the three succeeded in digging up the grave and removed the deceased person from his coffin.

He noted that the tree managed to remove some vital parts, including his left hand and other parts of the body.



A resident is said to have seen them in action, but they escaped arrest and went along with the left hand of the deceased person.