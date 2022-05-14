0
Menu
News

Three suspected sakawa boys loot grave, cuts off left hand of a buried man

Cemetary22 File photo of a cemetary

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three young men are currently on the run after they were caught looting a grave in a cemetery located at Mempasem in Ejura of the Ashanti Region.

The three are alleged ‘sakawa boys’ (money ritualists) who went to the cemetery to loot a grave for ritual purposes.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Kwabena Adjei Adomarakwa disclosed that the three succeeded in digging up the grave and removed the deceased person from his coffin.

He noted that the tree managed to remove some vital parts, including his left hand and other parts of the body.

A resident is said to have seen them in action, but they escaped arrest and went along with the left hand of the deceased person.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Related Articles: