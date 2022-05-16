A police manhunt is currently underway to track and arrest the suspects

Three suspects including juvenile remand prisoner break jail at Tongo

Three suspects have reportedly escaped from lawful custody in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.



According to a report by Asaase Radio, Francis Dabang, Kojo Dinaya and a juvenile remand prisoner (name withheld) have broken out of the Tongo Police cells where they were being held in wait for their trial’s.



Their individual offenses ranged from defilement to stealing.



The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at about 7 pm in the evening.

They escaped by breaking through the wall of a cell bathroom, and made away on the blindside of police officers who were on duty that night.



They are said to have taken advantage by the weakness of the cell wall caused by the rains.



A fourth suspect who was a cellmate of the escaped suspects however refused to join in the escapade and is currently assisting police in investigations.



The Upper East Regional Police Command is yet to make a statement on the matter. However a manhunt is said to be underway to track and apprehend the escaped suspects.