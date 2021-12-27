Three teens held over burning to death of Naval officer in Western Region

The victim died at the 37 Military Hospital

Three teenagers who are said to be behind the burning to death of a Navy officer at Bakado near Sekondi have been arrested.

The victim, LS Okyere Boateng, died on Friday, December 24 at the 37 Military Hospital, where he was receiving treatment from the severe burns he sustained in the attack on Wednesday, December 22.



Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the arrest to Connect FM‘s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, said the suspects, all students and aged 17 and 18, have confessed to committing the heinous crime.

According to the police, the suspects said they wanted to snatch the car the officer was using for online services but he was being stubborn, hence their action.



They will be arraigned before court on Wednesday, December 29, according to the Police.