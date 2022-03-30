Three things Akufo-Addo told Otto Addo during congratulatory call

Black Stars defeat Nigeria to book place at World Cup

Coach Otto Addo celebrated as tactical genius



Akufo-Addo speaks to Otto Addo in Abuja



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo placed a call to the Black Stars minutes after they defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles to book a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



A video of the call was shared by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin via his Facebook timeline.



An elated Akufo-Addo is captured speaking to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and generally congratulating the team for their victory despite the odds.

The video was captioned: ‘President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks to Coach Otto Addo, and congratulates the management, technical and playing teams of the Black Stars after the match in Abuja.’



GhanaWeb looks at three major things Akufo-Addo told Otto Addo specifically



‘Kidnap’ upon arrival



Well done, well done, well done! But when you come back we are going to kidnap you, we are not going to allow you to return to Dortmund. So be very careful when you are entering, you may not be able to leave Ghana again.



Best birthday present I could ever have wished for

Thank you, I appreciate, thank you, thank you (Akufo-Addo is heard saying ostensibly in response to birthday wishes from the coach). It is the best possible birthday present I could have had is the news of your qualification for the World Cup. It is excellent.



Congrats and hoping to see you (team) today



The whole country is … I don’t even know if people are going to sleep tonight. We are all so happy, congratulations to you. Congratulations to all the boys, the captain, Partey and all of them. And I am hoping that I will see you tomorrow when you come in, take care. Bye-bye.







The President clocked 78 years on March 29, 2022, with several state and private entities sending congratulatory messages via social media.

Dozens of his appointees also used social media to send their well wishes to the President who spent the better part of his day in the Northern regional capital, Tamale, where he inaugurated the first flyover in that part of the country.







