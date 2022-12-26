Three times Akufo-Addo’s statement infuriated Ghanaians in 2022

2022 is undoubtedly one of the toughest years Ghanaians, particularly those who did not face the drought in the 1980s, have seen.

Many expect the father of the country, the president, to give hope to the citizenry with his public pronouncements. Unfortunately, some statements President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made added insult to injury for many Ghanaians.



The president’s comments that annoyed Ghanaians were mostly made during his tour of some parts of the country.



Here are three statements by Akufo-Addo that did not sit well with many Ghanaians:



To those of you saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, I will shame you all – Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo, while speaking during a sod-cutting ceremony for the Suame Interchange on October 18, 2022, as part of his Ashanti Region tour, berated his political detractors in the region.

According to him, these people will be shamed one by one for the numerous things he has done for the people of the region, which is considered the 'political world bank' of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



President Akufo-Addo stated that for the past six years that he has been in office, the people of the Ashanti Region have benefitted enough from his government; therefore, his detractors cannot say otherwise.



"And to those of you going around saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, they are all going to be shamed convincingly today, tomorrow and the day after.



"In spite of our present difficulties, which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation, and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realize it if we all work at it," he said.





Your threats to vote against the NPP don't frighten me – Akufo-Addo



The president once again raised eyebrows in an interview on OTEC FM during his tour of the Ashanti Region when he stated how unfazed he was about the NPP losing the next general elections.



He explained that while there are threats to vote against them, he is unmoved, adding that the intimidation of voting against the NPP due to unfulfilled promises or lack of development under his tenure is a voter's personal decision he cannot be bothered about.



"People make those kinds of threats; they don't frighten me. Somebody votes for you, and somebody supports you. It's because they want you to do certain things for them. I understand that. But there is no need for people to say that if I am unable to do this and that… those are their own issues to deal with. Of course, I will do it (the road).



"But if it comes to the election and you choose to vote for the NDC, that is your own issue; that is not my worry because nobody holds your thumb to vote; it is your own work. The important thing is that I understand my responsibility, and we will deal with it," the president said.





I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported - Akufo-Addo



In September 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo contradicted statements by some of his appointees that illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, was deported from Ghana in 2018.



Speaking in an interview on Stone City Radio in Ho during his tour of the Volta Region, which GhanaWeb monitored, Akufo-Addo expressed uncertainty about whether Aisha Huang was deported.



According to the president, it is likely that the 'galamsey' queen was never deported but fled the country in 2018.

"… I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.



"Whichever way it is, she has become a sort of nickname for all that the 'galamsey' represents and also, unnfortunately, for the involvement of Chinese nationals in this illicit trade," he said.







