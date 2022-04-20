Three times Mahama has publicly disagreed with Supreme Court rulings

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama slams Supreme Court rulings

NDC's 2020 flagbearer's election petition dismissed



Supreme Court ousts Assin North MP<>



Former President John Dramani Mahama has recently expressed misgivings about a Supreme Court ruling that ousted Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



The embattled MP was injuncted after the seven-member court ruled 5 – 2 to uphold an application brought before the court by a resident of Assin Bereku.

Mahama’s disagreement with the court was expressed in a Facebook post in which he argued that it was unfortunate that the people of Assin North be denied legislative representation even when the case involving their last elected MP had yet to reach finality.



GhanaWeb looks back at three instances Mahama has openly disagreed with the Supreme Court between March 2021 till April 2022.



Mahama disagrees over Assin North 5 – 2 ruling:



The former President wrote: “I cannot understand how an MP can be restrained from carrying out his duties when the substantive case to give finality to the question of his legitimacy has not been determined.

“Or is it the case that the outcome of the substantive case has been predetermined against him?



“The representation of the people is at the heart of our democracy. Any decision that denies the citizenry of representation is a travesty of justice and an affront to our democracy.”



March 2022: Mahama on SC ruling on deputy Speakers’ voting rights



In March this year, the seven-member Justice Jones Dotse-led bench ruled in favour of Deputy Speakers having the ability to vote whiles presiding and being counted to form a quorum.

By so doing, they expunged portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders and directed that the House moves to amend and or enact the necessary Constitutionally compliant rules to guide their processes.



Reacting to that ruling, Mahama posted on social media: “If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding.



“This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us.”



March 5, 2021 verdict on Election Petition

The March 5, 2021 verdict was the only case in which Mahama was directly involved – the 2020 election petition case.



He had petitioned the courts to challenge the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the 2020 presidential polls.



The panel led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah dismissed the case unanimously.



Reacting at a press conference on the day the ruling was delivered, Mahama said: “Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, I disagree with the process of the trial and ruling of the court.”