Throw $5m bribery allegations against Chief Justice into the trash can - Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako Jnr is the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

“This is useless and malicious, and it should be thrown into the trash can. It will not go anywhere. I don’t believe any iota of the allegations, but I am just an individual. This is patent rubbish,” Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has said of the bribery allegation against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



According to the New Crusading Guide’s Editor-In-Chief, the $5 million bribery allegation against the head of the judiciary should be rubbished because it is unfounded.



He added that the matter should be treated with the contempt it deserves and thrown out.



While responding to a petition filed against him at the General Legal Council, Akwasi Afrifa, a lawyer, made allegations on the Chief Justice, stating that one of his clients had ever told him that Kwasi Anin-Yeboah had demanded of him a $5 million bribe in order to influence a Supreme Court decision for him.

Although the Chief Justice has since denied the allegations, petitioning the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to look into the allegations, the National Democratic Congress has asked that the head of the judiciary to, in the meantime, step aside.



“The difficulty with this is that the investigations would concern the Chief Justice, who is the subject of the bribery allegations in this matter and in whom disciplinary authority against Judicial Officers is vested under Section 18 of the Judicial Service Act.



“Good governance dictates that the Chief Justice steps aside during the pendency of the investigations by the Judicial Service relative to the issue of alleged misconduct on his part as a Supreme Court Judge. The Chief Justice cannot be a judge in his own cause, hence cannot set up a committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against himself,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC’s General Secretary said at a press conference this week.



Kwaku Baako Jnr made this known on the Saturday, July 17, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel.



