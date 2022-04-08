Throwback videos of the late Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in the famous Taxi Driver series

Psalm Adjeteyfio delighted many Ghanaians on TV screens when he played TT in Taxi Driver

The death of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, known popularly as TT of the famous television series, Taxi Driver, fame, has got a lot of people commenting.

His death has been even more topical now because of the few years that led to his demise, during which time there was a lot of buzz surrounding the state of his livelihood, among other topical issues like his penchant for seeking public sympathy and financial help.



Within the period, TT was usually seen or heard engaging in banters or counter-responses on several issues that centered around monies or donations made to him by individuals and, or, public officials like the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, was also among the notable personalities who donated to the late TT.



As GhanaWeb remembers his life and his unalloyed contribution to the entertainment industry of Ghana, we bring you these old videos of some of his acting moments in the famous Taxi Driver series.



The videos are made available via Village Communications TV - the registered trademark company that brought the series to Ghanaian screens, on YouTube.

