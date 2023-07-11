Thugs storm radio station, assault journalists and disrupt live programme

File photo

Correspondence from Bono Region

Some thugs in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, stormed the studio of Drobo-based Jaman Radio and attacked some journalists at the station.



According to Kwabena Asante, the Morning Show Host of the station, the Municipal Chief Executive, Andrews Bediako, entered the studio unannounced to clarify some road issues being discussed on the air.



Kwabena Asante revealed that during the programme, one of the guys who had accompanied the MCE was disrupting the programme so he ordered him to be removed from the studio.



“We were having our live programme today when the MCE together with some guys entered the studio to clarify some issues so I obliged but in the course of the programme one of the guys was disrupting the programme so I ordered him out”.



He added that one of the guys, Adinkra Kusi in the ensuing melee engaged in a physical fight with Alhaji Gausu, a journalist at the station, and also injured Godfred Asah, the technician on duty.



“One of the guys was disruptive in the studio so I ordered him out of the studio but he engaged in a fight with one of our colleagues, Alhaji Gausa, which attracted bystanders. The technician of our station was also injured in the ensuing melee”

Response of the MCE



In a sharp response, Honourable Andrews Bediako told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview refuted the claims that he stormed the radio station to attack them but was rather there to set the records straight on some road contracts awarded in the municipality.



“I did not go there to attack anybody but rather I was there to set the records straight in relation to some road contracts because they were making wild allegations and ignorantly spewing lies against me”.



He accused his political opponents of pursuing a grand agenda against him because of his decision to contest in the upcoming party primaries.



“Consistently, my political opponents have been spewing lies about because of my decision to contest in the primaries”.