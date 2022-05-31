Thunderstorm kills 17-year-old SHS student in Ho

File photo: Thunderstorm

A 17-year-old student of Sokode Senior High School (SHS) in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Dorli, has been struck to death by a thunderstorm.



The incident happened in the capital of the Volta Region, Ho, during heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday, May 30, 202, adomonline.com reports.



According to the report, two female students in the company of the deceased were injured by the thunderstorm.

Eyewitnesses said that Dorli was selling coconut as he does on weekends and weekdays after school when the incident occurred.



They said that they believed that the incident was spiritual and was masterminded by a competitor coconut seller.



“These things are spiritual and they happen only when someone is behind it and the victim might have had issues with someone who decided to deal with him the spiritual way,” one resident said.



Other residents alleged that the deceased received a strange call from a competitor coconut seller prior to the incident happening.



The body of the deceased was reportedly left at the scene of the thunder strike till traditional prayers were said.

After the prayers, the lifeless body of Dorli was moved to a morgue in the community.



The Ghana Police Service has not yet commented on the incident.



