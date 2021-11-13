Tidal wave: I am disappointed majority caucus is reducing the issue to sand-winning - Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner Edudzi Tamakloe

• Hundreds of residents were cut off after tidal waves swept through their communities

•MPs have been divided on the decision for a defence wall



•Calls have been made for the construction of a sea defence wall along the coast of the Volta region



Member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said it is disappointing for the Majority Caucus in Parliament to blame the recent tidal wave incident on sand-wining activities.



According to him, there has not been any scientific basis or research finding which established that the incident was due to the activities of sand winning.



He said the majority must apologise for trying to reduce the conversation to sand-wining.

“I am completely disappointed with the attempt by Afenyo-Markin and the team he led yesterday in trying to reduce the conversation to the issue of sand-winning,” he said.



Two Members of Parliament, one from each side of the Minority and the Majority in parliament, were in a near brawl on Friday, November 12, 2021.



Dr. Stephen Amoah and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MPs for Nhyiaeso and South Dayi, clashed at the foyer of parliament in what appeared as a tense atmosphere.



This was after the Majority showed a photograph of several tipper trucks parked at a beach with several men mining sand into the buckets of the trucks with claims that these activities took place in Keta in the Volta Region hence the cause of the tidal waves.



However, the claim was disputed by a minority Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor as he insists the photo was not taken in Ghana.

Speaking on Newsfile, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe asked the majority in Parliament to apologise for their false claims.



“Anyone who has an appreciation of the area cannot be blaming what has happened in the community on sand winning,” he said.



Moreover, “there is no scientific basis or research finding to establish that the incident was due to the activities of sand winning,” he added.



“What they did was wrong. And if they have a solid research team, they can have a proper briefing about the state of affairs at the place now,” Myjoynline.com quoted.