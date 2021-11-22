Tidal wave: Parliamentary staff donate to the people of Dzita

MP for the Anlo Constituency Richard Kwame Sefe received the donations on behalf the people

A member of Staff and Assistant Director of Works and Project at the Development at Parliament, Emmanuel Worlanyo Kudah, over the weekend led some staff of the Parliamentary Service to donate some relief items to the people of Dzita and its environs who were affected by the recent tidal waves which rendered them homeless.

The relief items donated by the staff of Parliament, include brand new and used clothes, rice, cooking oil, soap, tissues, detergent etc.



The Member of Parliament for the Anlo Constituency Richard Kwame Sefe who received the items on behalf of the people thanked Mr Kudah for the initiative and benevolence.

The MP acknowledged that some individuals and corporate organizations have come to their aid, but that has not been enough to alleviate the plight of his people.



The Anlo legislator has, therefore, appealed to the government to commence the Keta Sea Defense project that had stalled to provide a lasting solution to the ravaging tidal waves.