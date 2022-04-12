0
Tidal waves: Doyoe Cudjoe donates items to victims in Ada East

51860911 Ada East MP, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe (in black) presenting the items to affected residents

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada East, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has donated items to the victims of the recent tidal waves within her constituency.

The MP visited the victims on Sunday, April 10, 2022, to commiserate with them.

At one of the most affected communities, Azizakpe, the tidal waves led to the destruction of properties and displaced persons, forcing them to seek shelter in a church.

The Ada East lawmaker donated items including mattresses, cooking oil and rice to the victims.

Tidal waves hit parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions displacing scores of people.

Pictures and videos of homes inundated with seawater in places like Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region as well as Aklabanya in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have started circulating on social media in relation to the latest disaster.

