Tidal waves displace hundreds along Keta-Aflao stretch

The tidal waves displaced hundreds (File photo)

Recent torrential tidal waves along the Keta-Aflao stretch has left many residents without places to sleep, even as many of them have lost properties.

This situation has left many of them in fear with even more of them worried that should the situation not be remedied soon, they could face even more devastation, reports citinewsroom.com.



Properties of residents in places like Salakope and Amutinu were badly hit since those communities lie right between the sea and the lagoon.



The Assemblyman for the Agavedzi Electoral Area, Ebenezer Assah, explained that “There is no place to relocate the people to. The banks of the lagoon would’ve been the safest but that has also flooded as the sea rises.”



He further appealed for a prompt response from the government concerning the situation as the continuous damage being caused by the rains and the sea will soon split the road and cause greater havoc to residents.



“The tidal wave rises mostly at night when the entire community is asleep, which makes the situation more dreadful,” he said.

So far, most of the residents have been able to salvage some of their belongings onto portions of the main road while they wait for the water to recede, the report added.



This is however not the first-time tidal waves have hit communities in those areas, with many calls on the government to solve the situation with the construction of a sea defense wall.



Prof. Kwesi Appeaning Addo, the Director of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, has, in the meantime, urged the government to invest in scientific research in a bid to find ways of reducing the impact of tidal waves and coastal erosion.



