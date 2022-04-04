2
Menu
News

Tidal waves in Ketu South could recur – MCE

Rainbow Tidal Waves After barely four months, Ketu South experiences another tidal wave

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Maxwell Lugudor, has warned that the tidal waves which hit parts of the municipality on Sunday, April 3, 2022, could resurface soon.

Mr Lugudor explained that the sea is very high hence the wave could hit anytime soon again, therefore residents must vacate their homes.

Over twenty households have been left stranded at Agavedzi, Akplabanya and its adjoining communities have been hit by tidal waves.

This comes barely four months after hundreds were left stranded in some coastal communities in the year 2021.

Giving further details on the accident on 3FM Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Monday, Mr. Lugudor said that “it started Sunday”.

“It’s a little bit higher but not like last year and it could happen again because looking at the sea level it’s very high”.

The MCE said the immediate action is to evacuate the victims and that is what the assembly has done through NADMO.

“We advised them to move to their families that are above the sea level and a lot of them moved yesterday”, he explained.

Mr. Lugudor said funding has been secured to build two-bedroom houses for the inhabitants.

“We have secured funding for them to get 2bedroom for every family. Through the First Lady, second we were able to get some funding”.

Asked on the promise by the government to construct sea defense in the areas, Mr. Lugudor said “sea defense is above me as the MCE. What we are doing now is getting them resettlement immediately.”

“We are ensuring that we save lives and property”.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US