Tidal waves killing residents of Dansoman Gbegbeyise

About six people have died while several others have been displaced at Dansoman Gbegbeyise in the Ablekuma West Municipality Assembly of the Greater Accra Region through tidal waves.

Apart from this, several inhabitants have had to relocate to nearby places while others are putting up with friends and family members.



This came to light when Rainbow News visited the vicinity to ascertain the damage caused as a result of the waves.



Several metres of the land that was already a playground along the sea had been submerged by the seawater while the tidal wave had gradually washed away over a hundred metres stretch of land, which had buildings on them.

Some of the residents are, therefore, crying to the government to continue the abandoned sea defence wall project, which was started by the then National Democratic Congress’ government because that has been the cause of the tidal waves.



Assembly Member for Mamponse-Agege-Shiabu Electoral Area, Nii Lantei Lamptey, said he has done everything possible for the Assembly and the Coastal Development Authority to come to their aid but to no avail.



