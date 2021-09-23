Tijjaniya Muslims Movement call for peaceful coexistence

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) logo

Source: GNA

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), in collaboration with the African Literary Club (ALIC) and the Youth Chief of the Hausa Kingdom of Accra have called on Ghanaians, irrespective of their ethnic and political affiliations, to co-exist peacefully

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage peace actors and stakeholders to continue to work towards attaining Total Human Security in Ghana and the sub-region,” Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman Executive Secretary of the movement stated in a statement.



The statement was issued to mark International Peace Day 2021, which coincided with the celebration of the birth of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana.



The Tijjaniya Movement noted that the period gives Ghanaians hope into the future and courage to continue the promotion of peace-building, tolerance, understanding, respect for one another, and interfaith harmony for the benefit of all.



The movement explained that total human Security ensures that the youth, women, and children are empowered adequately to respond to the challenges of contemporary society.

“We must collectively assist and collaborate with government, community leaders, and other non-state authorities to find jobs or equip the youth with vocational skills to be able to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana.



“Without meaningful employment for the youth in any country, total human security is almost impossible,” the statement said.



The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement, therefore, appealed to all the political actors in Ghana and the sub-region to guard their statements and actions in pursuit of democratic politics and nation-building.



“We urge them to encourage their teaming supporters and the youth, in particular, to embrace peaceful means of protest and expression of grievances at all times to consolidate our peaceful coexistence, harmony, and democratic achievements,” the statement said.