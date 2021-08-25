Tijjaniya Muslims call on Electoral Commission

Members of the TMMG in a group photo with some EC officials

The leadership of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has called on the Electoral Commission to adopt a listening approach and engage stakeholders in the wake of proposals by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for electoral reforms.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, National Executive Secretary of the TMMG, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a consultative meeting organised by the NDC that TMMG would engage its members on the proposals presented by the NDC on the need for some electoral reforms ahead of the next elections and take the next line of action.



The consultative meeting organized by the NDC was to discuss the Party’s proposals for electoral reforms after it undertook a review of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Election.











According to the party, the review “revealed serious flaws and breaches that adversely affected the outcome and credibility of the elections,” and has therefore decided to engage identifiable groups and share the content of its electoral reforms for input.

According to Alhaji Osman the leadership of the Muslim Community who participated in the meeting – one of many consultations with various stakeholders on the Party’s proposals for electoral reforms, agreed with the proposals brought forth by the NDC, and that they would engage in further consultations with their members.









