Tijjaniya Muslims partner New African Concept to foster religious discourse

Khuzaima Osman (right) of the Tijjaniya Movement and Dr. Joshua Oppong Sarfo of the New African

Source: GNA

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana and the New African Concept have entered inter-faith collaboration toward national development and disarming any form of religious extremism in the country.

The bodies consider the key role religion play in national development and are therefore adopting a national developmental agenda to build a foundation for mutual dialogue and deepen faith-based group relations.



Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Executive Secretary of Tijjaniya Muslims Movement, and Dr. Joshua Oppong Sarfo, the founding leader of the New African Concept signed a mutual partnership undertaking to work for a holistic national transformation.



The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana over the years has been working around the clock towards the transformation of Africa in general and Ghana in particular.



The two groups are therefore to work on a series of activities and discourse on nation building to centre on the role of the youth, religious and traditional leaders in transforming Ghana.

Alhaji Osman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, after the commemorative signing, that the two institutions would soon launch “Religious and Interfaith Forums” to promote national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance.



It would also focus on the Muslim/Zango Youth forum for national development and transformation, he said.



“We are liaising with the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Ghana, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to hold a Christian-Islamic debate on the importance of religious and national issues,” Alhaji Osman stated.



Dr. Sarfo said the two bodies are working together to ensure reduce religious conflict and create an enabling environment for national development.