Tik Tok user dupes unsuspecting public with fake CCF account

A 21-year-old man identified as Michael Bonsu Osei is defrauding the unsuspecting public with a fake Crime Check TV GH account on Tik Tok.

This follows an avalanche of complaints Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has received from persons who have fallen victim to his fraudulent activities.



Osei took advantage of the absence of an official Tik Tok account of Crime Check TV GH and created a Tik Tok account with the same name.



He was able to post the videos of the official Crime Check TV GH to his account, convincing the unsuspecting victims as the legitimate account of the online TV, which is a subsidiary of CCF.



Osei is defrauding his victims who make donations to him through an MTN Mobile Money number 0592050232 registered as Michael Bonsu Osei, which he has publicly displayed on his fake account.



While CCF received both monetary and material donations, Osei received only money gifts and directed those who offered to donate clothing to the office of the Foundation located at McCarthy Junction in Accra to prevent donors from publicly seeing him.

CCF distances itself from the activities of Michael Osei Bonsu and urges the general public to be wary of his fraudulent activities.



The Foundation wants the public to know that it has created an official TikTok account, Crime Check TV GH – official.



Find the official link below.



https://www.tiktok.com/@crimecheck_official?_t=8UWg0eOHd1p&_r=1



It wants the public to ignore any account on Tik Tok with the name Crime Check TV GH without the ‘official’.

Crime Check Foundation encourages anybody who knows Michael Osei Bonsu or has fallen victim to his fraudulent activities to report him to the Foundation via phone call or Whatsapp on 0242074276.



CCF’s advocacy for crime prevention



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has been educating the general public on the consequences of crime. It has rolled out television programmes with the latest being ‘Stay Away From Trouble’ in which prison inmates are interviewed about the crimes that landed them in prison and the difficulties they face while serving their sentences.



The Foundation has also been advocating for the passage of the Non-Custodial Sentencing bill into law.