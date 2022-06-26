0
Tiler gets 7 years for defilement; claims victim forced him to have sex with her

COURT.png 24-year-old Tiler jailded for defiling 15-year-old girl

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Patrick Mawunyega, a 24-year-old Tiler, who defiled a 15-year-old girl after teaching her how to do her homework, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Mawunyega said it was the victim who forced him to have sex with her.

Charged with defilement, Mawunyega pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Mawunyega on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant was the victim’s mother.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant used to live in the same compound with her family and Mawunyega at Teiman.

The prosecution said on April 3, this year, at about 1200 noon, the victim asked Mawunyega to teach her a homework assignment given to her at school.

It said Mawunyega in the process of teaching the victim, had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim later informed the complainant about the act and that Mawunyega admitted the offence and on June 5, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at the Adenta office of the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit, Ghana Police Service.

On June 22, Mawunyega was arrested by the Police and cautioned.

The prosecution said Mawunyega admitted to the office and told the Police that, “it is the victim who constantly put pressure on me to have sex with her.”

Source: GNA
