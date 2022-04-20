2
Tiling and building pavements cause of Accra floods – Ghana Meteorological Agency

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has attributed flash floods in the capital to the kinds of buildings constructed in the region.

Joe Tetteh Portuphy, Deputy Director in Charge of Forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency says this has contributed to the low flood resilience level of Accra.

“The way we do things in Accra is what has caused the resilience level of the capital to below. When people build, they construct pavements, tile their compounds and leave no vegetative cover,” he stated.

According to him, the absence of these vegetative covers prevents the water from seeping into the soil but rather sees rainwater from almost every building in Accra rushing into gutters which cannot contain the pressure. This he says causes flash floods.

“Back in the day Accra could receive over 80mm of rainfall for 3 days continuously but now, Accra suffers serious challenges when it receives just 20mm of rains meaning there is now a problem in the capital,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

Joe Tetteh Portuphy advised developers to plant grass and other vegetative covers on their properties to reduce and prevent flooding completely in the capital. He also advised against the dumping of refuse in gutters during downpours.

With Ghana in the rainy season, he also urged the populace to avoid flood-prone areas during downpours.

