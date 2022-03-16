'Time aso for the NPP to break the 8' - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim

The Former National First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim has rallied members of his party to work tirelessly to set the new record of breaking the 8 in the political history of Ghana.

According to him, breaking the 8 mantra of the party will only become a reality through loyalty, commitment and discipline to the course of the party.



He said; ‘2024 Elections is very unique that for the first time, a party in power has a chance to break the 8 years jinx because the party has worked hard for it and thus deserves it. Time Aso for the NPP to break the 8.

Time Aso for Ghanaians to maintain NPP in power beyond the 8 years. Yes, Time Asoo because we have done the job and still doing more. As promised in our manifesto, we have constructed the roads, we have set up the factories, we have digitized the economy, we have created the jobs, we have stabilized the power sector, we have provided the free SHS, we have provided the infrastructure, we have done our part. So it is time for NPP to continue its good works and it will take hard work from all of us here



In a meeting with constituency executives in the Greater Accra Region, he admonished them to join his team as they worked together for the betterment of the party. He said he has the experience as a former national first vice and the maturity to steer the affairs of the party in the right direction for victory 2024 and beyond.