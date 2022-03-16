0
Menu
News

'Time aso for the NPP to break the 8' - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim Ss Stephen Ntim

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Former National First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim has rallied members of his party to work tirelessly to set the new record of breaking the 8 in the political history of Ghana.

According to him, breaking the 8 mantra of the party will only become a reality through loyalty, commitment and discipline to the course of the party.

He said; ‘2024 Elections is very unique that for the first time, a party in power has a chance to break the 8 years jinx because the party has worked hard for it and thus deserves it. Time Aso for the NPP to break the 8.

Time Aso for Ghanaians to maintain NPP in power beyond the 8 years. Yes, Time Asoo because we have done the job and still doing more. As promised in our manifesto, we have constructed the roads, we have set up the factories, we have digitized the economy, we have created the jobs, we have stabilized the power sector, we have provided the free SHS, we have provided the infrastructure, we have done our part. So it is time for NPP to continue its good works and it will take hard work from all of us here

In a meeting with constituency executives in the Greater Accra Region, he admonished them to join his team as they worked together for the betterment of the party. He said he has the experience as a former national first vice and the maturity to steer the affairs of the party in the right direction for victory 2024 and beyond.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks
Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe
Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak
Are the Black Stars players ghosts? - Songo quizzes GFA over delay of Black Stars squad release
Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again
People & Places: Revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
Asokore - Senchi residents scrape stones from newly constructed road