Time for Dagbon to develop historical, tourism sites

One of the historical sites in Dagbon

Dagbon has over the years been branded (justifiably or not) as a conflict-prone area, with little to attract tourists and other travellers to the area.

This brandishing of Ghana’s oldest kingdom has forced the area and its rich cultural heritage to remain in its shells, with the world unable to appreciate the history of the area.



According to Dagban and Asante historians, the now-famous Ashanti Kingdom was established during the reign of the 20th Yaa Naa (Yaa Naa Gariba I). However, today, Otumfour’s kingdom has remarkably been able to package itself as the most organised traditional area with rich culture and history through tourism.



Tourism is very important to the development of any country, state or kingdom, unfortunately, Dagban has not been able to take full advantage of that sector, despite its huge tourism potential.



According to the World Travel and Tourism Council in a report in 2017, tourism contributed GH¢573.3 million, representing 6.2 percent of GDP in 2017.



This means, tourism could become an important avenue for revenue mobilisation in Dagbon if well harnessed.



Since the carving of the Savannah and North East Regions from the Northern Region, there has been little of what is left in the tourism sector for the new Northern Region.



The famous Mole National Park, the Larabanga Mosque, the Salaga Slave Market and the Gambaga Escarpment have all been taken out.

So what will attract tourists to the Dagbon area?



GBEWAA PALACE



As said in the beginning, as the oldest kingdom in the country, there are hundreds of undeveloped historical sites in the kingdom that can easily be transformed into tourist attractions.



The centuries old Naa Gbewaa Palace, built between 1554 and 1570 AD by Yaa Naa Luro has the potential of becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site if well marketed to the rest of the world.



The Gbewaa Palace is the seat of the King of Dagbon and has stood since the mid-1500s, even though it was burnt down by the Germans in the Battle of Adibo in 1896.



The German Schutztruppe and Askari paramilitary police led by the Lieutenant Valentin von Massow burnt down the Palace and the entire Yendi village after the Battle of Adibo on December 4, 1896.



However, the Palace was later built again by Yaa Naa Alassani in 1899 and it has since stood. The Palace could easily attract thousands of tourists if its history is well told and marketed.

The Adibo community, which is sited on the Yendi-Bimbilla is the village where the Germans first came into contact with the Dagomba forces at the Battle of Adibo, till date, according to some residents, traces of the war is still very visible at the specific place of the battle and somewhat sacred now. This historical area could been developed to become a tourist site.



The graves of the notorious slave raider, Babato, the German cemetery in Yendi where most of the victims of the Adibo Battle were laid to rest, could all be mapped as very attractive tourist sites. With all these, the Dagbon capital could easily become a tourist destination for local and foreign tourists.



NAA SHITOBU TOMB



Another very huge undeveloped tourist site can be found in Bagli, now a farming community in the Karaga District.



In this community lies the tomb of Yaa Naa Shitobu, the founder of the Dagbon Kingdom who according to Dagbon historians died in 1414.



Yaa Naa Shitobu was the son of Naa Gbewaa, founder of the Greater Dagbon kingdom which in present day Ghana covers the entire Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West Regions.



His tomb has become a shrine where the Chief of the area, the Bagli Tindana guards. An age long practice of serving the tomb supper is still practiced even today.

However, it is disappointing to note that the community has been left under developed, in fact it was connected to the national grid only last year.



The Tatale hills, the Yong Duuni community, where the adventurous Yaa Naa Nyagsi, son of Naa Shitobu and grandson of Naa Gbewaa died after killing the Tindana (Chief Priest) of Yong Duuni in 1432 is yet another potential tourist attraction. His tomb till date still exists.



SAAKPULI SLAVE MARKET



The Saakpuli Slave Market is the only remaining slave market in the Northern Region, following the carving of the two regions from the then Northern Region.



The market, located in the Savelugu Municipality was a major slave trading center during the days of slavery.



It used to be a major transit point for slave traders from the Sahel regions.



However, this site is well underdeveloped and relatively unknown, due to the inability of authorities to market it as a tourism center.

KPALING OXBOW LAKE



An oxbow lake is a small lake located in an abandoned meander loop of a river channel. It is generally formed as a river cuts through a meander neck to shorten its course, causing the old channel to be rapidly blocked off, and then migrates away from the lake.



It is rare to find an oxbow lake in Ghana or especially in the Savannah regions of West Africa. However, Dagbon is blessed to have an oxbow lake located at Kpaling in the Savelugu Municipality. It is yet to be marked as a tourism center and is not developed.



With many people still not knowing what an oxbow lake is, developing potentially the only oxbow lake in the country will not have only attracted tourists but also students who would've wanted to get to know what it looks like.



Hundreds of such historical and tourist places are scattered across the Dagbon area, the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Dagbon State can locate those places, package them well and market them to the world.



Dagbon has a rich history, a history everyone will be intrigued if told.



A time will come when there will be no more lands to sell, our traditional leaders therefore need to come up with innovative ideas to keep the resources coming in, and certainly, tourism is one area they cannot overlook.