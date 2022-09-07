Time to unite Kenyans for continued growth – Mahama to Ruto

Former President John Mahama with William Ruto

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed confidence that the newly-elected president of Kenya, Dr William Samoei Ruto will deliver on his mandate to his people.

The former President, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 6 September 2022, congratulated Dr Ruto on his confirmation as President of Kenya.



“Congratulations Dr. William Samoei Ruto on your election as President of Kenya.



“As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity,” Mr Mahama said.



He added: “I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people.



“Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya.”

The Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the declaration of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua as president-elect and deputy president-elect respectively as announced by the electoral body on August 15.



In a unanimous decision, the seven judges of the apex court dismissed the seven presidential election petitions including one filed by his opponent Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua saying Dr Ruto was validly elected.



“The presidential election petitions… as consolidated are hereby dismissed as a consequence we declare that president-elect to be valid,” Chief Justice Matha Koome said.



The court threw out all the nine issues brought before it for consideration arising from the election petitions saying there was no evidence tabled by the petitioners to upset the results of the August 9 polls.