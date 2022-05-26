Times are difficult but it is not due to bad governance – Kwamena Duncan

A former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has reiterated his position that times are hard in the country.

According to him, there is general hardship across the world, which situation had forced citizens in supposedly wealthy nations to protest economic downturn.



“Times are difficult but it is not due to bad governance. Anyone who does an objective analysis will know that all over the world, not even the Scandinavian countries have been spared.



“But if hardship causes them (Scandinavians) to protest, then it would be disingenuous to think we will not be affected but that it is the problem created by government, I will not buy that,” he submitted on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on May 25.

Government has largely blamed the twin elements of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine crisis for recent economic downturn.



The New Patriotic Party, NPP, is hoping to win the 2024 elections in a bid to continue in power beyond the two mandated terms of incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



