Times are hard but don’t blame me for it – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has acknowledged that times are very hard in Ghana now.

However, the president says it’s not his fault hardship has been visited on the people of Ghana.



He says some people are trying so hard to blame him for the hardship but that will never hold water because he is not the one responsible for the hardship.



He made this known when he commissioned the Constituency Office of the New Patriotic Party in Juaben.



The president said instead of pointing blaming fingers, it is imperative that Ghanaians provide him with the needed support to turn things around for good.

He said “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has blamed the President for the hardship in the country.



According to the NDC, the president’s opulence in times of hardship from the ravages of COVID-19 is shocking and smacks of insensitivity on the part of the president.