Times are hard for Ghanaians – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians are going through unbearable difficulties at this time.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the people into severe frustrations.



He however urged Ghanaians to continue to observe all the protocols outlined to tackle the virus.



He said this while speaking at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi as part of his thank you tour.

“I know times are not easy, times are heard.



“We have a new disease they called Covid-19 that is why you and I are sitting here with our faces covered.



“Because of this disease we need to protect ourselves and so I will urge everybody to continue to take the protection seriously because it is a disease that we don’t know how it behaves.”