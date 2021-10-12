Times are hard, people are suffering in Ghana – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that times are hard for Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He noted that food prices and other commodities are increasing on a daily basis.



“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said in a meeting with chiefs in the Eastern region as part of his Thank you tour.



He added “This year many unions are unhappy with the negotiations that took place where a paltry 4 per cent was given to them” when those of Article 71 office holders have been given wider increment.

“Even though you do free SHS you have no jobs for them to do when they come out. Times are hard and people suffering, food prices are going up. every day the prices are increasing,” he stressed.



“These are things that are not going on well and I believe Nananom (Chiefs) will speak about it,” the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections said.