Timing for Cecelia Dapaah's resignation very wrong, reinstate her for a thorough investigation - Former USA Military servant

Reverend Boakye Danquah and Cecilia Dapaah

Source: Nana Peprah

Decision to allow Cecilia Abenaa Dapaah, former Sanitation Minister to resign in this critical time of money stolen allegation is very unfortunate. This is according to a security expert and former Chaplain to the USA Military Hospital, Very Reverend Jubilant Boakye Danquah.

According to the senior citizen who is also a retired minister of the Methodist Church, the state must reconsider its decision to allowing Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigning at this crucial moment, reinstate her for a proper investigation to take place before any action is taken including a decision to fire her from post.



Describing her timing for tendering resignation as unfortunate, Rev. J.B Danquah said, investigating Cecilia who has resigned by herself would not make her feel any impact even if she's found guilty.



"Persons in high offices fingered in huge allegations like this are not supposed to voluntarily resign. They are supposed to remain at post for investigations to be thoroughly conducted so that at the end of the day, they receive severe sanctions including the sacking incase s/he is found guilty", he said.



His comment follows a recent resignation tendered in by the former minister of sanitation following a scandalous allegation made against her for keeping huge sums of money at home.



This came to light after the minister had reported to the police to cause arrest of her two house-helps and three(3) others for allegedly stealing varied denomination of monies and other items.

In the said report, it was revealed that the accused persons stole US$ 1million, €300,000, Gh¢350,000 in addition to Gh¢95,000 worth of clothes, US $35,000 worth of handbags, US$ 95,000 worth of assorted Kente clothes and US$1,400 worth of assorted perfumes.



The minister who was shocked by Cecilia's decision to keep such huge sums of money at home at home in addition to a new discovery made by the OSP, thus after they had gone to search house, attributed Dapaah's scandalous behaviour to indiscipline.



According to him, it was very unfortunate such noble personalities like Cecelia Dapaah could be fingered in such extravagant scandals despite being a member of the Sunday school at church or a trainee at the Mosque for at least once a while in her life.



He, however charged pastors and Islamic clerics to always make sure they instill discipline amongst most children before they grow up to occupy certain public offices.