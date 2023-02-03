2
Timing for change in minority leadership wrong – NDC Vice Chairman to party executives

Fri, 3 Feb 2023

The vice-chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ada, Kenneth Kabu Kano, has criticized the National Democratic Congress’s change in parliamentary leadership (NDC).

Kenneth Kabu Kano who is upset claims the party management made a “wrong” decision on timing.

He questioned the change’s justification and criticized the party’s leadership for not consulting the whole Minority Caucus before making the changes.

“The timing is entirely bad. Kenneth Kabu Kano questioned, “What is the rationale behind altering our parliamentary leadership?” Kenneth Kabu Kano told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“Have you seen a caucus in Parliament changing leadership in the middle of the tenure," he quizzed.

He however stressed there are things that have to be considered and done before removing Haruna and especially knowing the political circumstances.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu has replaced Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah taking over from James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader whilst Governs Kwame Agbodza replaces Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka as Minority Chief Whip.

The changes, which have not gone down well in the party, have sparked protests even among some members of Parliament who are demanding its suspension.

