Timing of Akufo-Addo’s latest EC appointments wrong – Political analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Political Analyst, Samuel Boateng, has questioned the timing of President Akufo-Addo’s latest appointment to the Electoral Commission.

On Monday, President Akufo-Addo swore in Dr. Peter Appiahene, Salima Ahmed Tijani and Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng as new commission members.



Pictures have since gone viral, particularly Dr. Peter Appiahene as a patron of the NPP’s tertiary institutions wing, TESCON, specifically at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.



The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC), has accused the president of appointing known members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) to the E.C.



Speaking on the issue in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo T.V. Wednesday, Mr. Samuel Boateng said the president, in making the appointment to the E.C., should have factored the timing and the current issues about the electoral management body to avoid unnecessary controversy.

“You can do a good thing at the wrong time. I see the timing of these appointments as very wrong. Granted that the president is mandated by Article 195 to make such appointments, given the brouhaha about the E.C.’s work, especially with the new controversial C.I., which a large section of Ghanaians are not happy with, the president should not have made such an appointment to stir more controversy.



Aside from the timing being wrong, people have issues with one of the personalities known to be an NPP member. Such a person in the eye of the public can not be seen to be an objective and unbiased commissioner, especially with the kind of very partisan politics we do in Ghana, no matter how competent the person is.”



“I think the time has come for the president not to make appointments to some sensitive positions in this country. Apart from the E.C. Chairperson, all the other Commissioners should not be appointed by the president,” he added.